Lansing man hopes big donation makes a soleful footprint

5,500 shoes set to go to veteran, and homeless communities. The shoes were all donated to Lansing based Footprints of Michigan from Operation Gratitude.

Founder of Footprints of Michigan, Geronimo Larma hopes these shoes can serve as a thank you for all who sacrificed for our country.

“To help the Veterans out there who served our country. Whether they are homeless, or they are just in need, and to just to give back a little bit of gratitude to them to show our appreciation for the services they gave for our country,” said Larma.

Geronimo says his organization has come a long way from his parents attic to now being able to serve people all over the region. It didn’t happen without taking a few risks, like quitting his job at gm.

“Sometimes you need to take that leap, the dedication, the sacrifice, you know, and where we are at now six years later. It was definitely worth it. There is a lot of sacrifices that had to be made for this, but it’s worth it when you know in the long run you are helping somebody out, and it’s making a difference with them,” said Larma.

In a time with so much uncertainty, Geronimo hopes this can help inspire the community.

“Not just to them, but to our community to see, and be thankful for what you have you know there is so many people out there that have it a lot worse, dealing with the community right now, the homeless community. It’s just basically helping them, and taking care of them through this time, and you know we have a home to go home to. They don’t,” said Larma.

Geronimo says once the stay at home is lifted the shoes will be given out, and they are looking for more volunteers to help in the cause. To volunteer go to https://www.footprintsofmichigan.org/