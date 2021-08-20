Lansing man pleads guilty to series of robberies

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — According to WHMI media partners, 37-year-old Brian Dewayne Ali Jr. of Lansing has plead guilty to federal charges of robbing multiple banks.

The robberies took place in Livingston, Macomb, and Oakland counties, from Dec. 2015 to April 2016.

Ali entered a plea deal with prosecutors yesterday, pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery in exchange for 11 more counts being dropped.

The charge that Ali plead guilty to took place on April 4, 2016 in Brighton Township, at the former PNC branch on West Grand River. Ali was dressed as a woman, carrying a handgun and what looked like a bomb.

The man then threatened bank employees and demanded $100,000 in cash.

Ali was arrested ten days later by Michigan State Police (MSP), and is currently serving a two to five year prison term for unrelated charges.

The sentence for the robberies could range between 21 and 25 years behind bars, but things could change based upon the pre-sentencing report.

Until Ali’s sentencing takes place at the U.S. District Court in Detroit on November 18, he is currently housed at the Saginaw County Jail.