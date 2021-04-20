Lansing man sentenced 50-70 years for double murder

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Following a sentencing hearing in Ingham County on Tuesday, 31-year-old Zacharey Diederichs of Lansing will spend at least the next 50-years behind bars.

The judge handed down a sentence of no less than 50-years, and no more than 75-years for killings.

This comes after Diederiches took a plea deal, reducing his charges to second-degree murder for the double homicide murder of Marcus Jackson-Burton and Steven Lee Jackson.

Both men were shot and killed in August of 2020 in the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove.

Diederichs was originally charged with seven felony counts, including, homicide, assault with intent to murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of felony firearm weapons, and a count of a felony firearm as a habitual offender.

Families of those killed tell 6 News, today’s sentencing is not justice, as the plea deal taken today allows for their killer to someday become eligible for parole.

When asked about these claims, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office released the following statement: