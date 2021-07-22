Lansing man wins nearly 500K jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— How would you react if won almost half a million dollars on a lotto ticket?

Well for one Lansing man, he’s still in disbelief.

“I like the Fast Cash games because you don’t have anything to scratch,” said the 29-year-old player. “I bought a couple tickets and tucked them away. Later that day, I remembered I had bought them and checked them. “When I saw I was holding a jackpot winner, my eyes got huge! I called my family right away to tell them the good news and then sent them all a picture of the ticket. “Winning is an incredible feeling, I just still can’t believe it happened to me!” Anonymous Lansing lotto winner

The man says he plans to pay bills and save the rest of the cash.

He won the prize on the 726 Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The ticket was bought at St. Ides Village Food Market, located at 2110 West Jolly Road in Lansing.