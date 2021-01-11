Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, department directors, Teamsters Local 243 forego annual raises

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced in a press release today that he will be returning his automatic pay raise to the city of Lansing in 2021. He also announced that the City of Lansing department directors will not be receiving an annual raise.

Teamsters Local 243 Clerical, Technical, Professional Unit and Supervisory Unit wages will remain flat per their contract extension for 2021.

“The City of Lansing cut $12.5 million from its budget between March and May of 2020 due to reduced revenues as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy. With the failure of the federal government to provide recovery funds for cities, Lansing and other cities will continue to face budget struggles,” said the Mayor’s press release.

There are 211 Teamsters Local 243 employees and 13 department directors.