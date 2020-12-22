Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issues anti-bias executive directive

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor signed an executive directive today that aims to combat bias in the city of Lansing.

This directive is the next step in creating the City’s Racial Justice and Equity Community Action Plan, said the Mayor’s Office.

According to the Mayor, the Executive Directive 2020-03 advises the following:

The City will partner with the National League of Cities’ Race, Equity and Leadership (REAL) department to assist in the assessment of the City’s current state of racial equity and development and implementation of its racial equity goals.

The City will join the Government Alliance and Racial Equity (GARE), a national network of government entities working to achieve racial equity and advance opportunities for all, through collaborative efforts, the sharing of best practices, training and partnership building.

City employees will complete implicit bias training and a long-term training plan will be developed including mandatory annual training.

City departments will complete a Racial Justice and Equity Report and provide to Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance (MRJEA). Please note, this is referring to numbers 3 and 4 within the Executive Directive.

Each MRJEA Committee will submit a report that addresses specific items related to City operations, including foundational principles, issues identified, strategic vision, goals, among others.

The Racial Justice and Equity Plan will include an internal policy recommendation that includes a commitment to provide inclusive work environments that promote equity and inclusion. Department directors will ensure that all employees have read and understand the related policy.

The City of Lansing Police Department will focus on racial equity through a comprehensive, community-driven independent review of its departmental policies and procedures.

The City of Lansing Fire Department will focus on racial justice and equity through a comprehensive community-driven independent review of its departmental policies and procedures.

Department directors will measure the progress of this goal moving forward and provide feedback to further construct policies and practices that benefit the entire city.

“This Executive Directive will further the City of Lansing’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance and to do what is necessary to root out the underlying causes of today’s inequities and address them one by one,” said Mayor Schor. “In order to change how government delivers on its promises, we need to begin by changing the perspectives of the people who are making policy and delivering services. This Executive Directive will help ensure the delivery of bias-free public services and continued transparency in Lansing’s city government.”

Executive Directive 2020-03 can be read in its entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news.