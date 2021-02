LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Lansing mayor Andy Schor will give his State of the City Address tonight and due to Covid-19, it’ll be done virtually.

6 News has learned the mayor will discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines. We also expect topics like social justice and equity to be involved, as well as plans for what to do about a budget shortfall caused by limited tax revenue collected due to the pandemic.

The mayor’s address will be live-streamed and begins at 7 P.M.