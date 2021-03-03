Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to run for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (CBS) – Mayor Andy Schor announces he is running for reelection to serve a second term as Mayor of Lansing.

Schor said in a press release, “As long as I am Mayor, I will fight every day to grow Lansing. I hope to earn your vote to continue the momentum in Lansing for you, your family, your neighborhood, and your future.”

Schor’s office tells 6 News, during the last three years, he helped create many new amenities to enhance the quality of life for Lansing residents, including a new downtown grocery store, new parks like Beacon SW and Rotary Park, housing for a variety of incomes throughout the city, and other successes.

Mayor Schor is also touting the creation of new programs while in office, like assisting small businesses, bringing in resources for struggling homeowners and renters, provided additional shelter and housing options for the homeless, and collaborated with regional partners to assist others in need.