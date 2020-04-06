Lansing mayor tightens City’s budget belt, hiring

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor Monday signed two two executive directives restricting City of Lansing expenses due to the potential severity of the fiscal challenges confronting City government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Directive 2020-01 restricts City department discretionary spending, and Executive Directive 2020-02 restricts hiring, transfers and promotions within departments unless exceptions are granted.

“As we navigate the potential of reduced revenues due to layoffs and other recessionary indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, freezing discretionary spending and hiring will help ensure stability in our budget,” said Mayor Schor.

>>>Read the Executive Directives here