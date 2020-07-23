WATCH – Lansing mayor to announce details on racial justice plan

Watch the livestream below:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor, Attorney Teresa A. Bingman, Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman and Police Chief Daryl Green are announcing details and the process for building the Mayor`s long-term Racial Justice & Equity Community Action Plan.

In June the mayor announced that he was asking the Lansing City Council to move $170,000 of available remaining dollars in the current fiscal year budget into a new Racial Equity and Anti-Racism Fund.

The money would be used to assist community groups working towards racial equality. The mayor added that it’s not a lot of money, but it’s a start.