Lansing mechanic helping those in need for free

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Isiah Tweedie was feeling the heat as he spent weeks searching for someone to fix his air conditioning.

“I was so nervous and my pocketbook was nervous, because I was like, “It’s about to get hot! I can’t be hot!””

Tweedie came across the Facebook page for All Star Mechanical earlier this week and was surprised to find tons of posts about Black Lives Matter and other social issues.

“Seeing all his social media posts made a big difference in me choosing him. It just says something,” Tweedie says. “He’s literally using his platform to bring awareness to all these causes. Everybody doesn’t, can’t or won’t do that. So to see him doing that, it’s like, “Wow that’s amazing, let me give this guy some business.””

Tweedie expected to pay more than a hundred dollars for the repair, but owner Larry Kirchhoff didn’t charge him a dime. Instead, he asks customers to donate whatever they can to the nonprofit, charity or cause of their choice.

“I just want to see some change that’s necessary,” Kirchhoff says. “And so my way of doing that is to support these causes and, at the same time, it might inspire somebody to continue to do that.”

Kirchhoff has supported Black Lives Matter for years but where the money goes is totally out of his hands.

“I was just shocked that somebody could forgo payment to give money to another organization, or a donation,” Tweedie says. “It just really spoke highly of his character.”

Tweedie is no stranger to speaking up and not shy about his beliefs. They’re in his posts, on his sleeves and even on his truck. He says the possibility of losing customers for speaking up about racism was never his concern.

“You can’t wish it away, it has to be confronted,” Kirchhoff says. “And if you don’t confront it, it’s gonna continue. I think it’s important for people with, you know, the privilege that I have and the platform that I have to speak up and not be silent.”

As people with much bigger platforms continue to speak up around the world, Tweedie says he’s encouraged to see someone from his hometown take the same initiative.

“Celebrities, famous people, they can do that all day because they have millions of people watching. But to see someone local who’s trying to use their own voice, that’s crazy you know? He’s not a millionaire, he doesn’t have a billion people watching him. It’s just him doing something small in the community.”