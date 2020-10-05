Lansing meetings to switch to hybrid of virtual and in-person

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After consulting with the City Attorney, the Lansing City Council determined it does not have the authority to run meetings 100% through Zoom, according to a post by councilmember Peter Spadafore.

Staff have a plan for running them partially virtually and partially in person (legally), but do not yet have all the logistics worked out. Therefore, meetings for this week are canceled.

If there are urgent matters, the council will deal with those matters in the Committee of the Whole and Council.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar