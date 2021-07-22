Lansing motorcyclist dies in crash in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning a motorcyclist was going east on Saginaw Hwy near Mall Dr. West when they rear ended another car. They were reportedly going well above the speed limit, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, now being identified as 28-year-old Vernon Brown, was found dead on the shoulder of the road.

Brown was not wearing a helmet and it’s not known at this time if alcohol was involved.

The Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation.