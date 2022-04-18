LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — NCG Cinema in Lansing is featuring the first two episodes of “They Call Me Magic” for a limited one-week screening event from April 22-April 28.

The show is a four-part Apple TV+ series that features Magic Johnson.

Johnson is a Lansing native who played for Michigan State University from 1977-1979, before being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer the opportunity for Magic’s hometown to experience his

incredible story right here in the community, and on the big screen. We look forward to providing fans an amazing moviegoing experience for this great series event.” Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer

Showtimes are from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. each day at NCG Cinema Lansing located at 2500 Showtime Drive in the Eastwood Shopping Centre.

The four-part documentary series showcases up close and personal interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup of other people who have been part of his journey.

Tickets and private theater bookings are available now for the first two parts of the Apple TV+ documentary series.