Lansing NAACP branch denounces Mayor Schor’s actions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing branch of the NAACP has denounced Mayor Andy Schor’s actions, specifically the administrations handling of current and former city employees and citizens in police custody.

The NAACP said since Schor’s term started in 2018, there have been a number of discrimination lawsuits filed against his administration.

The Lansing branch also said no person should have to worry about dying while in police custody.

With the election approaching, the NAACP said “we call on Lansing citizens to

objectively research why our beloved city is not one that has a culture of valuing diversity.”