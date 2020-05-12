Lansing offers optional furlough to city workers

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Lansing mayor Andy Schor is giving some city employees the chance to take a voluntary furlough while the city deals with a financial hit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By taking a voluntary furlough, employees would receive unemployment, still have healthcare and ease the budget crunch facing the city.

UAW Employees (physical infrastructure workers, parks staff, forestry, etc.), Teamster 214 (supervisory and non-supervisory), non-bargaining employees and mayoral staff all have the option to take voluntary furlough until July 31, 2020.

“The City is taking the necessary steps to address employee needs, as well as budgetary challenges

and economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the mayor. “Some employees have

childcare, health concerns and other challenges that currently impact their ability to work.”

The voluntary furlough will allow employees to be off work and receive unemployment through the

state until July 31, 2020.

Those who choose voluntary furlough will continue to receive healthcare benefits from the City.