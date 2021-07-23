Lansing PD Helps Mentor Teen Leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Conflict resolution and communication skills are just some of the things being taught to kids at the two-day Teen Leadership Institute. The program is a partnership between Lansing police and Peckham, a vocational rehabilitation non-profit.

“This is a completely new program with conjunction with the great program that the police department has”, says Sherri Johnson, Peckham Mentor Coordinator

“We’ve actually been doing a youth leadership academy for four years and this is our fifth year. and that is what we created for ramp, which is the reach to achieve mentoring program, we created a youth leadership institute for them”, says Peckham.

The Teen Leadership Institute was an opportunity for police to bridge the gap between the badge and the people they serve.

Alina Harrington of the Lansing Police Department talks on how teens first react to officers,

“I mean even when we came here yesterday, kids are a little hesitant just because they see our guns and badge and everything. but once they sit with us for a little bit, they realize that we are very normal people and we just want to be here to help.”

Ultimately, the goal is to improve the community with these new skills and make connections.

“A lot of people are looking for employment candidates which young people at the age 17, 18 and on are qualified for those things. we are just connecting the dots in the community and help them out with staffing but also the young people make money and be positive citizens in our community”, says Captain Rodney Anderson.