Slice by Saddleback co-owner Travis Stillwater stands in front of his restaurant at 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pizza joint’s grand opening could hit a snag due to road construction blocking traffic from reaching the restaurant.

‘Slice by Saddleback’ is a new pizza place that was founded by Travis Stillwater and Matthew Gillett in late 2021 after the partners purchased Detroit Frankie’s on Migaldi Lane.

Stillwater and Gillet, who also co-own Saddleback BBQ, kept much of the original Detroit Frankie’s staff onboard and still employ some of its original recipes.

Slice is also starting a new location on South Pennsylvania Avenue. It began as a joint operation with Good Truckin’ Diner in January, but is now re-opening in mid-July as a standalone restaurant.

While the crew takes care of the finishing touches in time for Slice’s big debut, Stillwater is faced with a potentially troubling roadblock: a large construction project affecting a stretch of South Pennsylvania Avenue directly north of the restaurant that extends from Mount Hope Road to Healthcare Court.

Stillwater says the road closures caught him off guard.

Road construction signs on the corner of Mount Hope Road and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Monday arrived, and I was driving down Mount Hope and saw that the road was closed off. It’s a bit concerning that we’re opening a restaurant on a road that has closed signs on it. It will be difficult for customers to get here,” Stillwater said.

Construction on the road will be ongoing through the summer and is expected to reach completion by late-October.

Lansing Director of Public Service Andrew Kilpatrick said those directly within the construction zone received several notices about the project by mail. He added that those who are just outside the immediate area but are still affected can check the city’s construction map to receive updates.

“Hopefully things go well, and it gets done sooner,” Kilpatrick said.

Drivers traveling on South Pennsylvania Avenue south of Healthcare Court can reach the restaurant without hitting the road closures.

Stillwater hopes potential customers will not be deterred, and will be able to reach Slice by taking detour routes on Cedar Street and Aurelius Avenue.

“It’s going to be one of those things as an entrepreneur where you’re a little fearful that you’ve invested a lot of money into this location and then when you open the doors it will be difficult for customers to find you,” Stillwater said.

Despite his concerns about traffic to his restaurant being impacted, Stillwater says the construction project is a necessity.

“It definitely needs to be redone,” Stillwater said.