LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police tell 6 News that one male was shot and taken to the hospital Friday morning.

The large police presence is on the 3200 block of Washington Ave.

At least five or six Lansing Police cars were at the scene, in addition to the Lansing Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

At this time, that is all we have been able to confirm. As soon as we learn more, we will update you on-air and online.