Lansing Police: 13 arrests during Sunday riot, damage totals still to come

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a clearer picture today after a night of violence in downtown Lansing.

The Lansing Police are confirming that 13 people were arrested and today face a number a charges including arson, damage to property, vagrancy and resisting arrest.

A car was overturned and burned on the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue. Police officers were able to get the woman driver out of the car and took her away after rioters began tossing rocks and bottles at her.

Another car was overturned and rioters broke out windows on numerous downtown businesses and set several dumpster fires.

Windows were broken in the George Romney building , where the governor’s working office is located. Windows were also broken in the Lansing Police Department headquarters and the adjacent City Hall building.

Tear gas was used when the crowd refused to disband in the evening.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issued a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.