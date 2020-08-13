Lansing police address spike in gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– We’ve seen a spike in the number of shootings overall in the capital city this summer.

One man is in the hospital tonight recovering from a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Jolly Road. It happened just three minutes away from where two other men were shot and killed earlier this month.

It’s part of a disturbing gun violence trend in Lansing.

“We don’t want the current level of shootings we have to be the norm,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said. “This is not the new norm that we accept.”

Green calls the shootings “senseless” but says the majority were not random. The suspects targeted people based on ongoing disputes.

“A lot of these shootings really start as argument-based,” Green told 6 News. “And those arguments, they often play out on social media platforms. We definitely have had some successes in tracking down a host of the perpetrators involved in those incidents, however the message is we still need the community’s assistance.”

Green called on pastors, teachers, coaches and others who act as community leaders to try to step in when they see a potentially violent situation forming and to let police know when they see something brewing.

He hopes they can reverse the trend, improve the quality of life in the city, and stop the violence before it starts.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to stand up as a community and really address the needs of our youth, our elderly, our business communities,” he says. “This is a call to action. This is a four-alarm siren going off telling each and every community member that if you see something that is developing or you believe is intently developing to a situation that will spill out to the street, that it will injure a person, that it will heighten a risk of a bystander being hurt or shot or killed, we ask that you reach out to us.”