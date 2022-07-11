LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say they arrested a convicted felon who was spotted pushing a stolen motorcycle.

A night shift officer from the Lansing Police Department spotted the man pushing the motorcycle along the sidewalk near Kalamazoo Street and Holmes Road.

The motorcycle matched the description of one that was stolen earlier in the same day.

The officer then tried to speak with the suspect regarding the motorcycle. The suspect then immediately took off running, police said.

After a short chase, the suspect was taken into custody. This individual was arrested for Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Narcotics and numerous warrants, police said.

The owner was able to get their motorcycle back right on the scene.