LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday who they say fired shots at Wainwright Park.

According to an LPD social media post, a person called 911 saying shots were fired at the park. When police arrived they saw a suspect that fit the description from the caller.

The suspect fled on foot, leaving behind a backpack that contained a stolen 9mm semi-auto gun.

The firearm was recovered and the suspect was found in a nearby garage.