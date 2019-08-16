Lansing Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Lansing Police is asking for your help in finding a suspect who robbed a Quality Dairy early this morning.

The surveillance photos are a little hard to make out, but investigators say this morning the man in the photos robbed the Quality Dairy store on the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in south Lansing.

Witnesses say the man walked in, pulled out a “long-gun” type weapon and demanded money.

When he got the cash he took off. No one was injured.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.