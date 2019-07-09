UPDATE: Lansing Police chief to retire

UPDATE: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor in reacting to the announcement that police Chief Mike Yankowski was retiring at the end of the month.

“Chief Yankowski has demonstrated his passion for keeping the public safe through his excellent leadership of the department and countless hours dedicated to the well-being of Lansing’s residents.

His decision to focus on his family is commendable, and the residents of Lansing thank him for all that he has done for our city and community. I thank him and wish him the best in his retirement,” said Mayor Schor.

The mayor has named Captain Daryl Green as the acting Lansing Police Chief beginning August 1. Green has been with LPD since 1997 and currently leads the department’s Patrol Division Unit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Police chief Mike Yankowski is leaving his position at the end of this month.

Yankowski announced his retirement in a letter to the department today.

He was named chief in 2013 and had been with the Lansing Police Department since 1994.

In his career he has served as a Police Officer, Canine Handler, and Field Training Officer.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2001 where he worked road patrol and as the LPD’s Canine Unit Supervisor. In 2007 he was promoted to Lieutenant and supervised the night shift road patrol. He was again promoted in 2010 to the rank of Captain.

He recently had applied for the police chief position in Grand Rapids but withdrew his name from consideration late last month.

In recent weeks the department has been under community pressure in the wake of the way two officers physically restrained a teen-aged girl. One officer is seen on video apparently punching the legs of the girl while trying to place her inside the patrol vehicle. The two officers are on leave while the investigation continues.

