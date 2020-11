LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today the Lansing Police Department announced they were adding a new K9 unit to the team.

Meet Lucca. Lucca is a 2-year-old male who comes to Lansing from the Czch Republic.

According to the department, Lucca and his handler, Officer Kris Brooks, recently graduated from canine school.

Both will be protecting the Capital City on the afternoon shift.