Lansing Police Department asking for donations for domestic violence awareness month

Lansing (WLNS)- October is domestic violence awareness month and to help survivors of abuse…the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help.

The capital area response effort or care program is designed to help victims of violence and domestic abuse.



In a Facebook post Lansing Police Department announced they will be accepting donations of personal items through the end of this month.



These include shampoo– laundry detergent– toothpaste–lotion– gas cards.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lansing police headquarters located at 120 West Michigan Ave.