(LANSING), Mich. The Lansing Police Department needs the public’s help to identify this car and who was inside of it on March 10, 2021.

The people in the car fired several gunshots at another car causing damage on Draft Street near West Miller Road, in South Lansing.

The car in the photo above should have damage on the driver’s side and also damage to the windshield.

Please call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at 517-483-6869.