Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help finding a runaway/missing child.
Eshaun Beard is 11 years old, 4’10” and 105 lbs.
Eshaun’s family reported him as a runaway/missing person on April 30.
He was last seen in near W. Michigan Ave at Lahoma St. (Lansing, MI) wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Adidas sandals. Eshaun could be in the E. Willard Ave (Lansing, MI) neighborhood.
Call Police if you have information on Eshaun Beard.
Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600
Lansing Police Detective Joe Riedel: 517-483-4158
Lansing Police Department needs your help finding missing child
Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help finding a runaway/missing child.