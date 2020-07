Consumers Energy is offering tips on how to beat the heat this summer and stay cool while saving money on your energy bill.

Here are some tips: • Buy an air conditioner with a high energy efficiency rating (EER). It’s printed on the EnergyGuide label attached to the unit. (A unit with an EER of 10 will cost half as much to operate as one with an EER of 5)• If you have central air conditioning, clean leaves and debris from the unit. To save energy, make sure they’re not too close to the compressor because they can block airflow• Install your air conditioner in the shade. When it’s in direct sunlight, it uses more energy.