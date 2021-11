LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in locating William Thomas McKaney, 87, of Lansing.

He suffers from dementia and was last seen near a McDonalds on the 200 block of W. Jolly Road at around 5 p.m.

He was wearing a baseball hat, black jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding his location you can call the Lansing Police Department at : 517-483-4600