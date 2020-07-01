Lansing Police Department will no longer stop motorists for secondary traffic violations

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing mayor Andy Schor, Police Chief Daryl Green and Councilman Jackson announced that Lansing Police officers will no longer pull over motorists for secondary traffic violations.

Secondary traffic violations include regulatory violations such as loud exhaust, cracked windshields, inoperable license plates lights, cracked taillights and dangling ornaments from windows.

“We want our officers to spend more time on primary traffic violations, which focus on driving violations that are safe and dangerous in our community,” Chief Green said.

Primary traffic violations include failure to wear seatbelts, child restraints, inoperable headlights/brake lights, speeding, careless and reckless driving, impaired driving and others.

Per the new guidelines, officers will not initiate secondary traffic stops on drivers for solely secondary violations.

Defective equipment violations are deemed secondary violations and will only be enforced if a motorist is stopped for a primary violation.

There is only one exception in which a motorist will not get pulled over for a secondary traffic violation, and that’s if the damage to the equipment poses a threat to both the drivers and others on the road. In those cases, the officer can issue a verbal or written warning.