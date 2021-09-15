Lansing Police Dept. needs help finding a 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The Lansing Police Department needs help finding a 14-year-old boy named Trey-Jen Lashaun Wilson.

His family reported Wilson as a runaway/missing person. Authorities report he was last seen in the 900 block of Long Blvd in Lansing getting into a gray Honda Civic.

Wilson weighs 125 pounds and is 6 “0.”

Police believe he could be hanging out in the Benton Harbor area.

If you know any information regarding Wilson you are asked to call the Lansing Police Dept. at (517) 483-4600, and the Benton Harbor Police at (269) 927-8436. If you feel more comfortable online messaging email the Lansing Police Detective looking into this case at brittany.roberts@lansingmi.gov.