Lansing Police Dept. needs help finding missing man

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department needs help finding a 34-year-old man.

Taylor Scott Dudley was reported missing by his family and was last seen at the 300 block of West Lapeer Street in Lansing.

Dudley is 5 ‘8″ and weighs 135 pounds.

Police say Dudley is known to have health concerns and needs his medication. He is also known to walk in the downtown area of Lansing on the river walk and LCC area.

If you know any information regarding Dudley’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Dept. at (517) 483-4600, or Detective Jennifer Pung at (517) 483-4819.