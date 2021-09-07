Lansing Police Dept. searching for impersonator

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police are on the lookout for a man who was identifying himself as a “Lansing Township Officer”.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, a Groesbeck neighborhood resident called 911 to discuss an issue with officers.

According to the resident, a heavy set black man wearing a white button shirt came to the resident’s house. The man was not In uniform and did not show a badge or identification while speaking with the resident.

The man started discussing parking issues with the resident and then began questioning the resident about their vaccination status and that they should be wearing masks.

The resident then asked for identification and to speak with a supervisor. The man subsequently left the area in a white mini van.

The resident who reported the man has not seen him since.

Lansing Township Police say if you see this man to call 911 or the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700 immediately and reference the initial incident.