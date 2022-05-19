LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says they recently found two stolen rifles at a park.

A 19-year-old was arrested after they were seen carrying the weapons through a residential neighborhood, police say.

“Things that don’t mix: children’s playground equipment & a loaded rifle,” LPD said on Facebook.

The suspect tried to hide the rifles as police showed up in the area, officials say.







With the help of a police dog, officers were able to find the two rifles, one of which was hidden on the playground equipment in the park.

“Who knows what he was planning to do with these rifles, glad we didn’t have to find out,” LPD said.