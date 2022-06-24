LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 20 police officers, along with their families and friends, gathered in Lansing Thursday to pay respects to those who have died in the line of duty.

It’s all part of the Memorial Bike Ride including officers from around the state.

The group met at the Lansing Police Operations Center to remember the Lansing Police Department’s six fallen officers and two fallen K-9’s.

Organizers say this is the event’s fourth year and was inspired by similar rides that happen during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

One official says this type of gathering reminds the families of fallen officers that they are not forgotten.

“It’s important that whether you have been here one year, one day, or 25 years as a law enforcement officer in the City of Lansing, we need to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg of the Lansing Police Department.

Thursday’s ride took participants through a 25 mile track in Lansing, stopping at six spots where officers made the ultimate sacrifice.