LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the 45-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash Thursday.

Police say Frankie Grams was killed in the crash after he rear-ended a CATA van.

The incident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Hughes Road around 4:18 p.m.

Grams was found unresponsive on the road and was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and was later pronounced dead.

Police say Grams was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.