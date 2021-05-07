Lansing police identify man killed, suspects in burned body case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police Friday identified 28-year-old Corey Gregory Dalton as the man who died outside of a home in the 4100 block of Woodbridge drive on Wednesday.

On Thursday, investigators said the case was being treated as a homicide.

Dalton was found outside home where crews were responding to a fire. His body was badly burned.

Also in Friday’s update, police say they identified two suspects in relation to his death, A 27-year-old woman and A 29-year-old woman both from Lansing. Both suspects are currently in police custody.

An autopsy examination is scheduled and will determine the ultimate cause of death.

Detectives are presenting their investigation to the Eaton County Prosecutors’ office to review for criminal charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this homicide investigation is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a message to the Lansing Police Facebook page.