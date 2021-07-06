Lansing Police identify two killed in Monday crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday the Lansing Police Department released the names of the two people killed in a crash on Monday at the intersection of East Saginaw and North Cedar Street.

29-year-old Mark Joe Cantu and 59-year-old Phyillis Schree Williams were in different cars and died when one of the vehicles ran a red light crashing into the other. The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, they also believe the speed of the cars played a role in the crash.

A 33-year-old riding with Cantu was hospitalized and is now in stable condition. The driver of Williams’ car is also in the hospital and expected to survive.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.