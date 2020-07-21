Lansing Police investigating body found at southside apartment

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit is investigating a body of a 68-year-old man that was found dead at an apartment complex located at Twin Oaks Meadows located at 3900 Burneway Drive in Lansing.

Police received a medical call at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday and when they arrived on scene, the 68-year-old man was found dead.

Lansing Police report that no foul play is suspected, but they called in the CSI Unit to be thorough in their investigation. The CSI is still on the scene.