LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating a homicide after finding a 27-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Beal Ave. Police said they found the body after reporting to a suspicious situation.

Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently looking to find out what led up to this deadly incident.

No arrest has been made at this time.

As this investigation continues and more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.