Lansing Police investigating assault on Lansing River Trail

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating an assault of a young woman that happened June 21.

The young woman was rollerskating down the river trail when she noticed a man following her on a bike, police reported.

The man grabbed her near the fish ladder on the River Trail, but the young woman fought and escaped.

The case was not a rape, but an “aggressive assault that could have been sexual in nature.”

Lansing Police are investigating the incident as a criminal sexual conduct of second degree.

At the time of the assault, police could not find any witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white, heavy-set man between ages 30 and 40.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Lansing Police at: (517) 483-4600