LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were called out to the 1200 block of S. Clemens Ave. on Monday night where they found a man dead.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the man was in his 20s, officials say.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide at this time, and they don’t see that changing.

Currently, there aren’t any suspects and it doesn’t appear to be a random crime, police say.

If you have any information on this incident, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.