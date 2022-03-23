LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Pierce Rd.

Police on the scene said that a 20-year-old was shot around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials performed CPR on the man, and he was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Not far from the scene, two teen suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police have shut down the road where the shooting took place, and are asking people to avoid the area.

As soon as we get an update we will update you on air and online.