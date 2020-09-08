Lansing Police investigating shooting over mask at South Lansing convenience store

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are still searching for a man they say shot into a Quicky Convenience Store on Waverly and Holmes after being asked to wear a face mask.

Police describe him as a light skin Black man about 5’9 and between 35-40 years old.

Lansing Police Department were called to the store around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning. They say, the suspect walked into the store without a face mask, when asked to put one on, a person inside the store says he flashed his gun, left the store, and once outside fired three shots into the building.

6 News’ Kiara Hay spoke to the person who asked the man to wear a mask and says he will no longer risk his life by asking people to “mask-up”.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a large SUV, maybe a Tahoe or Yukon. Anyone with info is asked to call Lansing Police: (517) 483-4600