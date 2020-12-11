UPDATE: Lansing Police Department investigating suspicious death of 28-year-old man

<<<This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At 1:09 p.m. today, Lansing Police were called to an apartment at the 1200 block of E. Malcolm X St. and found a 28-year-old man dead on the back porch.

Police are calling it a suspicious death and they said the cause of the death is not known at this time. Lansing Detectives are on the scene now and are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

This news comes as Lansing has seen a significant increase in violent crimes and homicides. In the last month, the city has seen seven homicides. Check out our interview from yesterday with Green about the increase in violence in Lansing this year.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call one of the following:

Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.