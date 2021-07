LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department says they’re looking for 16-year-old Brooklyn Marie Fisher who was recently reported as missing.

Fisher was last seen he 100 block of E. North St. but she could be in the Alma, MI area. She’s 5’7″ and weighs 100lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lansing Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158, or message the department on Facebook.