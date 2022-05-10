LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for four runaway minors.

The four runaways are separate cases and do not appear to be connected.

CASE ONE:

The family of 14-year-old Ahnyia Marie Jackson wants her home. She has been reported missing by her family. She is 5 feet 2 inches, and 125 pounds. She was last seen on the 700 block of Baker Street on May 4. She was wearing a white t-shirt and red sweatpants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

CASE TWO:

14-year-old Achaius Ezekial Jackson has been missing for more than 10 days. He is 5 feet inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen on the 100 block of East Syringa Dr. on April 30.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

CASE THREE:

15-year-old Sequoya Jones has been missing for over a week. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen on the 3000 block of Felt street on May 1 wearing white cloth Nike shoes and an unknown set of clothing. She may be carrying a dark-colored backpack. She has a bob-cut hairstyle with black hair and blonde roots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

CASE FOUR:

16-year-old Reida Joyce Williams has been reported missing by her family. She is 5 feet four inches tall, and 145 pounds. She was last seen on May 8 on the 900 block of Long Blvd. She was wearing grey sweatpants, white Crocs and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.