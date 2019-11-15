Lansing Police looking for a 22 year-old woman who failed to appear on felony charge

Lansing Police Department is asking for help in locating a 22 year-old woman who failed to appear on a felony charge in Ingham County.

Lindsey Elise King is wanted out of Ingham County for not showing up on a felony charge of possessing less than 25 grams of cocaine.

She is also wanted out of Eaton County for a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting.

If you have any information on King, contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600. You can also private message the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page here.